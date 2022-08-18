The full reopening of the Colombia-Venezuela border will come sooner rather than later but will depend on legal conditions and the overall re-establishment of bilateral ties, Colombia has said.

"The border will open soon, but at the time when we have that coordination," Colombia's Commerce Minister German Umana said on Thursday during a meeting in Cucuta of business people from both sides of the border, including the Colombia-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce.

"Our business owners are looking for this not to be subject to sanctions," Umana added, without offering details.

The reopening will not mean a large uptick in trade in the short term but will be key to re-establishing institutional control in an area affected by illegal economies and smuggling, Umana said.

"What will happen when we open the bridges is that we will replace illegality, money laundering, contraband," he said.

Trade between the two countries this year could total more than $600 million, he added, after reaching $316 million in the first half, about the same as it reached during all of 2021.

Relations between the two countries have warmed in the nearly two weeks since Gustavo Petro was sworn in as Colombia's new president. Petro has promised to reopen largely-shuttered trade across the porous 2,219-kilometre border.

Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have each named ambassadors to each others' countries.