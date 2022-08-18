Russia's foreign ministry has said it is engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.

"Quiet diplomacy is under way and it should bear fruit if Washington follows it and not fall into propaganda through media hype to score points before an election," said spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry Ivan Nechayev on Thursday, referring to the US midterm elections in November.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on August 4 in a ruling US President Joe Biden called "unacceptable".

The Kremlin had previously said that US officials were undermining efforts to secure a prisoner swap by resorting to "megaphone diplomacy" over the case.

Washington's offer