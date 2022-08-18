WORLD
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth, wound dozens in occupied West Bank
Eighteen-year-old Waseem Khalifa was shot dead in Nablus city, medics say, adding occupying Israeli forces also wounded 30 Palestinians, three of them critically.
Israeli forces have carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months. / AA
August 18, 2022

Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian youth in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus and wounded dozens of others.

Palestinian medics identified the man who was killed early on Thursday as Waseem Khalifa, 18, from Balata, the largest refugee camp in the West Bank.

At least 30 Palestinians were wounded, four of whom were shot with live ammunition and three of whom were in critical condition, the Palestine Red Crescent said.

Large forces of the Israeli army stormed Al Quds and Amman Streets, the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus, and Askar and Balata camps, amid violent confrontations during which live bullets, tear gas and sound bombs were fired, Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli military told the Reuters news agency it was checking on the incident.

Killings in Gaza

The fresh killing of a Palestinian comes after Israeli jets pounded the besieged Gaza enclave that saw Palestinian fighters responding with hundreds of rockets that wounded 70 Israelis.

At least 49 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including civilians and children, and hundreds more were wounded during 56 hours of fighting.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
