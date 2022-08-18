Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian youth in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus and wounded dozens of others.

Palestinian medics identified the man who was killed early on Thursday as Waseem Khalifa, 18, from Balata, the largest refugee camp in the West Bank.

At least 30 Palestinians were wounded, four of whom were shot with live ammunition and three of whom were in critical condition, the Palestine Red Crescent said.

Large forces of the Israeli army stormed Al Quds and Amman Streets, the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus, and Askar and Balata camps, amid violent confrontations during which live bullets, tear gas and sound bombs were fired, Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli military told the Reuters news agency it was checking on the incident.