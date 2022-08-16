China has imposed sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers it accused of being "independence diehards", including banning them from entering, in its latest angry reproach of the democratically governed island.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Tuesday said among those sanctioned were Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council Wellington Koo, and politicians from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

A Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said that those sanctioned would not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macau. Firms and investors related to them will also not be allowed to profit in China.

"For some time, a few diehard separatist elements, out of their own interests, have gone to lengths to collude with external forces in provocations advocating Taiwan independence," state news agency Xinhua cited the spokesperson as saying.

"They have deliberately instigated confrontations across the Taiwan Strait, and recklessly undermined peace and stability in the region."

'Threats and menace'