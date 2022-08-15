WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli police kill Palestinian in occupied east Jerusalem
The victim, identified as Mohammad al Hasham, was shot at close range after Israeli police officers broke into his home.
Israeli police kill Palestinian in occupied east Jerusalem
The Palestine Liberation Organisation's new secretary general, Hussein al Sheikh, argued that the "criminal execution ... deserves an immediate and urgent international investigation". / AA
August 15, 2022

The Israeli police have killed a Palestinian man in the Kafr Aqab town of occupied eastern Jerusalem.

The Palestinian victim was identified as Mohammad al Hasham, according to a statement issued by the Office of Jerusalem Governor of the Palestinian Authority on Monday, 

The statement said he was shot at close range after Israeli police officers broke into his home.

It added that Hasham's body was taken by the Israeli police but no further details were provided.

Recommended

Meanwhile, the Israeli police claimed that the Palestinian tried to stab an Israeli officer before he was shot.

The Israeli police added they had launched a search operation in Kafr Aqab town when they entered a house suspected of possessing a weapon.

READ MORE:Death toll from Israeli aggression on Palestine's Gaza climbs

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet