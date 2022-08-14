TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to hold panels in 12 countries for Security Council reform
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun points out that the UN's legitimacy, functionality, effectiveness, inclusiveness, representation and governance issues will be highlighted.
Türkiye to hold panels in 12 countries for Security Council reform
The panels aim to push for a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure in the Security Council. / AFP
August 14, 2022

The Communications Directorate of Türkiye will hold panels in 12 countries to emphasise the critical need for a UN Security Council reform.

The panel series, A New Approach to United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstructing the International Order, will host local and foreign participants who are experts in their fields.

The panels aim to point out how the international community and international organisations faced significant challenges in the face of problems in recent years and how the international system was ineffective in addressing these challenges.

The panels also aim to push for a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure in the Security Council.

In a statement, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the panel series aims to raise awareness to reactivate the international system and design a new UN and Security Council so that the UN does not suffer the fate of its predecessor, the League of Nations.

In this context, Altun pointed out that the UN's legitimacy, functionality, effectiveness, inclusiveness, representation and governance issues will be highlighted.

Recommended

Previously, panels were held in Italy and Argentina, and the second leg of the panel series will start in France's Paris on August 16.

The panels will continue in London on August 18, in Norway on August 22, in Sweden on August 24 and in the Netherlands on August 26. These will be followed by panels in South Africa, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Spain and Russia. 

The last event will be held in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly in September.

READ MORE:Why does Türkiye urge restructuring of UN Security Council?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks