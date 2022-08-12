US federal agents were reportedly looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former president Donald Trump's home in Florida this week.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Reuters news agency could not immediately confirm the report.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to the influential US newspaper did not release further details regarding Monday's raid.

Trump and Justice Department did not make any public announcement on the nuclear weapon documents search.

Earlier on Thursday, Justice Department asked a judge to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI raid after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

The request means the public could soon learn more about what investigators were looking for during the unprecedented search of a former president's home.

The raid was part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he could not discuss the details of the ongoing investigation but he said that he personally authorised the decision to seek court permission for a search warrant.

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," he told reporters. "The department does not take such a decision lightly."

