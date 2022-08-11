Türkiye will be ready to use natural gas from its Black Sea discovery in March next year, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez has said.

"I hope we will be able to use this natural gas on land in the first quarter of 2023, in March," Donmez said on Thursday.

The Black Sea discovery refers to the natural gas find of around 540 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the offshore Sakarya Gas Field.

The country’s drill ship, Fatih, discovered 405 bcm of gas in July 2020, followed by a second discovery of 135 bcm in June 2021.

Both discoveries are notable for the country, which is very dependent on expensive imports to meet its energy demand.