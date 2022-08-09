Türkiye's new seventh-generation drill ship will operate off the coast of Antalya province in the Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will send our ship, Abdulhamid Han, to the Yorukler-1 well, 55 kilometres away from (Antalya's) Gazipasha," Erdogan said on Tuesday during a ceremony for the first mission of Türkiye’s fourth drill ship, Abdulhamid Han, at the Tasucu port in the country's Mediterranean city of Mersin.

Erdogan added that the Abdulhamid Han drill ship is "the symbol of Türkiye's new vision" in the field of energy.

The president said Türkiye has a "rare" drilling fleet in the world with its ships Fatih, Kanuni, Yavuz, and Abdulhamid Han.

Natural gas exploration