Oil prices have slipped as traders eye the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.

Brent crude futures were down 86 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $95.79 a barrel at 0725 GMT on Tuesday, after gaining 1.8 percent in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 88 cents, or 1 percent, to $89.88 a barrel, after climbing 2 percent in the previous session.

The European Union late on Monday put forward a "final" textto revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, awaiting approvals from Washington and Tehran.

A senior EU official said a final decision on the proposal was expected within "very, very few weeks".

"While the details around the timing of the resumption of Iran's oil exports remain uncertain even if the accord is revived, there is certainly scope for Iran to increase oil exports relatively quickly," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Iran could boost its oil exports by 1 million to 1.5 million barrels per day, or up to 1.5 percent of global supply, in six months, he said.

"A revival of the 2015 nuclear accord will likely see oil prices fall sharply given that markets probably don't believe a deal will be reached," Dhar said.

READ MORE: Global oil price fall below $100 as recession fears linger

READ MORE:UN chief blasts oil firms profiting from energy crisis