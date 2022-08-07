At least 29 people, including six children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry put the number of people killed at 32, but a further ministry statement brought the number down to 29, including six children and four women.

The ministry said that the victims had been killed since Friday in Israeli strikes that also wounded 253 people.

Israeli authorities deny blame and say the children were killed on Saturday by a rocket fired by Palestinian fighters towards Israel that fell short. The claim could not be independently verified.

In response, the Islamic Jihad group said it had fired rockets at West Jerusalem from Gaza on Sunday. Witnesses report hearing rocket sirens and explosions in Israeli communities.

The group said in a statement they had "fired rockets" at the city, marking the first time West Jerusalem was targeted in this round of violence.

