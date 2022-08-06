Saturday, August 6, 2022

UN's nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised grave concerns about the shelling the previous day at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying the action showed the risk of a nuclear disaster.

"I'm extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

Grossi, who leads the United Nation's nuclear watchdog, urged all sides in the Ukraine conflict to exercise the "utmost restraint" around the plant.

EU condemns Russian military activities around Ukraine's nuclear plant

EU foreign policy chief has deplored the Russian military activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station in southeast Ukraine.

“The EU condemns Russia's military activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Josep Borrell announced on Twitter.

Calling the military activities a "serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules" and international norms, he demanded immediate access for the experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ukraine says it caught spies who helped destroy infrastructure

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) has detained two men it accused of being Russian intelligence agents responsible for identifying targets for Russian missile strikes that wrecked shipbulding infrastructure in the southern port city of Mykolaiv, the agency said.

The two men "collected and transmitted intelligence to the enemy about important infrastructure facilities, fuel depots, the deployment and movement of personnel and equipment of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces," the SBU said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

As a result, the SBU said several shipbuilding enterprises and fuel depots were damaged or destroyed. The agency said both men were now being held in custody. It did not say when the infrastructure was hit.

Moscow-backed official wounded after attack in Ukraine's Kherson

An official with the Russian occupying authorities in Ukraine's Kherson region has been gravely wounded after an assassination attempt, local Moscow-backed authorities said.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted an anonymous official in Russia-occupied Kherson as saying the attack targeted the deputy chief of the Kakhovka district, some 80 km east of Kherson city.

"Vitaly Gur has been the victim of an assassination attempt at his home. He is in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, in a critical state," the source said, without providing further details.

The Russian agency that investigates criminal cases in the country and in Russian-occupied areas, on Telegram confirmed there had been an "assassination attempt" against Gur.

Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs discuss Ukraine grain shipments

Türkiye's defense chief has discussed the latest developments on Ukrainian grain exports with the minister of defense of that country.

During Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar's phone call with Oleksii Reznikov, he also spoke to Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, according to a statement from Turkish Defense Ministry.

The ministers hailed the continued acceleration of grain shipments and the co-operative work carried out at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities

Russian forces have begun an assault on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's military and local officials said.

Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka have been considered key targets of Russia’s ongoing offensive across Ukraine’s east, with analysts saying Moscow needs to take Bakhmut if it is to advance on the regional hubs of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

“In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation, concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It uses ground attack and army aviation,” the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.

The last Russian strike on Sloviansk was July 30, but Ukrainian forces are fortifying their positions around the city in expectation of new fighting.

Ukraine says it will receive tanks, planes from North Macedonia

North Macedonia has agreed to supply tanks and planes to Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's ongoing offensive, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.

"Many nations are showing more courage today than half of the G20 (Group of 20 major economic powers). Like North Macedonia, giving Ukraine a (supportive) shoulder in the form of tanks and planes," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.