Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries in a bilateral meeting at Putin’s Black Sea residence in Sochi.

In a joint statement after the four-hour meeting, Putin and Erdogan stressed the need for "the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unimpeded export of Russia's grain, fertiliser and raw materials for their production."

They also noted the “key importance of sincere, frank and trusting ties between Russia and Türkiye for regional and global stability.”

READ MORE:Erdogan set to visit Russia for talks with Putin on Syria, Ukraine

Fighting terrorism

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Erdogan had said their negotiations would help “put forward the role that Türkiye and Russia play in the region,” and that the talks on Syria would "bring relief to the region".

Erdogan also said Türkiye values cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism, adding that the eyes of the world are on Sochi. In the meeting, the two leaders "reaffirmed their determination to act in coordination and solidarity in the fight against all terrorist organisations" in Syria.

Supplying Europe with Russian gas