Negotiators have kicked off a fresh round of talks over Iran's nuclear programme in Vienna, seeking to salvage the agreement on Tehran's atomic ambitions.

Officials from world powers and Iran are meeting in the Austrian capital for the first time since March, when negotiations — which began in 2021 to reintegrate the United States into the agreement — stalled.

A senior EU official said on Thursday progress was being made on some of the remaining obstacles, including guarantees that the United States would not scupper the deal by going back on its word in the future.

"We have now quite substantial guarantees," the official said. "It's my understanding that Iran is happy and feels satisfied with what is in the text".

A demand by Tehran that the United States remove the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards from the State Department's official blacklist of "foreign terrorist organisations" has been dropped from the discussions, the official added. It will instead be handled "in the future" — after the deal.

Tehran and Washington still have to agree on "issues related to sanctions lifting and a couple of nuclear questions that did not exist in March as the Iranians advanced their programme", the official said.

"We are a bit exhausted, I cannot imagine myself here in four weeks," the EU source said. "This is not another round, we are here to finalise the text."

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday there was "a deal on the table" and Iran "ought to take it".

"You've heard the president say we're not going to wait forever for Iran to take this deal," Kirby said, adding that "clearly time does appear to be getting very short in terms of being able to get to a deal".

READ MORE:What are the hurdles in the way of Iran nuclear deal?

US, Iran won't meet face to face