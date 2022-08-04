Türkiye has criticised Greece's latest move denying recognition to the Turkish minority’s elected Muslim clerics (muftis), calling it "unacceptable".

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged Greece to respect international law and fulfil its obligations under the longstanding Treaty of Lausanne and other relevant agreements, "and put an end to its policies pressuring and intimidating the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace".

The statement came in response to a new legislation allowing the appointment of muftis by Greek authorities, a system the Turkish minority in Western Thrace rejects.

"Greece once again violated the rights and freedoms of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, guaranteed by international agreements, particularly the Lausanne Peace Treaty, through an act that it has enacted recently regarding the Muftis in Western Thrace," said the statement.

Adding that the law was drafted without any consultation with the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, the ministry stressed that Greece "once again disregarded the elected Muftis of the Turkish Minority, thus their will and religious freedom".

"In this framework, we fully support the statement made by the Consultative Board of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace on 3 August 2022, reflecting the rightful reaction of our kinsmen," it said.

'Contractual obligations'

Citing Article 40 of Lausanne, Ankara pointed out that the treaty grants the Turkish minority in Western Thrace the right to establish, manage and control its own religious, educational, charitable and social institutions.

"Greece’s violation of this right against its contractual obligations had also been recorded by past rulings of the European Court of Human Rights," the ministry added.