Last weekend, a CIA drone strike fired from an unmanned aerial vehicle killed the leader of Al Qaeda, causing little damage beyond the target.

Other high-profile airstrikes in the past had inadvertently killed innocent civilians. In this case, the US chose to use a type of Hellfire missile that greatly minimised the chance of other casualties.

Although US officials have not publicly confirmed which variant of the Hellfire was used, experts and others familiar with counterterrorism operations said a likely option was the highly secretive Hellfire R9X — know by various nicknames, including the “knife bomb” or the "flying Ginsu."

That potential use of the R9X, said Klon Kitchen, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former intelligence analyst, suggests the US wanted to kill Ayman al Zawahiri with “limited likelihood of collateral death and destruction and for other relevant political reasons.”

What is a Hellfire?

Originally designed as an anti-tank missile in the 1980s, the Hellfire has been used by military and intelligence agencies over the last two decades to strike targets in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and elsewhere.

The precision-guided missiles can be mounted on helicopters and unmanned drones and are used widely in combat around the world.

More than 100,000 Hellfire missiles have been sold to the US and other countries, according to Ryan Brobst, an analyst at the Foundation for the Defence of Democracies, a Washington think tank.

“It can do enough damage to destroy most targets such as vehicles and buildings while not doing enough damage to level city blocks and cause significant civilian casualties,” Brobst said.

The US military has routinely used Hellfire missiles to kill high-value targets, including a senior Al Qaeda leader in Syria last year, and Al Qaeda propagandist Anwar al Awlaki in Yemen in 2011.

Two missiles fired