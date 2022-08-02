Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Pentagon: Russia's HIMARS claims 'false'

US Department of Defense has denied Russian claims that the country had destroyed six American HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to Interfax, has said that Russia had destroyed the HIMARS.

"We are aware of these latest claims by Minister Shoigu and they are again patently false," said Todd Breasseale, the Pentagon's acting spokesperson. "What is happening, however, is that the Ukrainians are employing with devastating accuracy and effectiveness, each of the fully accounted for precision missile systems the US, our Allies, and partners have provided them to defend against Russia's brutal, criminal invasion," Breasseale added.

"What is happening, however, is that the Ukrainians are employing with devastating accuracy and effectiveness, each of the fully accounted for precision missile systems the U.S., our Allies, and partners have provided them to defend against Russia’s brutal, criminal invasion." - Todd Breasseale, Pentagon's acting spokesman

Russia's supreme court designates Ukraine's Azov Regiment a 'terrorist' group

Russia's supreme court has designated Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a 'terrorist' group.

The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has regularly cited Azov in support of its assertion that Ukraine is controlled by "fascists".

Kremlin: Talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal

The Kremlin has said that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that the talks will address how effectively the deal, which must be renewed after 120 days, is working.

UN: Border crossings from Ukraine passes 10M mark

The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia attacked the country.

A total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb 24, the UN Refugee Agency's tally showed.

Russian ex-president questions independence of ex-Soviet states in 'hacked' post