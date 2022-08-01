A Pakistani army helicopter flying in a rescue and relief mission in the country's flood-stricken southwest has lost contact with a regional control tower and was missing, the military said.

The fate of its six-member crew, including a top commander, was not immediately known.

The military said on Monday a search was under way for the aircraft, without saying whether it had crashed.

The regional commander on board, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, was supervising relief operations in the flood-affected southwest.

The development came hours after authorities said flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed 140 more people over the past week.

The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.