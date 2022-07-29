Türkiye has voiced concerns over Germany's counter-terrorism measures while rebuking Berlin for losing impartiality while mediating disputes between Türkiye and Greece.

"We see an increase in (terrorist) PKK activities in Germany and have conveyed Türkiye's concerns ... we expect concrete action," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Istanbul on Friday.

Cavusoglu said Türkiye expects its allies to support its anti-terror efforts rather than just say: "we understand your concerns."

Türkiye expects the European Union to lift political obstacles to its membership in the bloc, Cavusoglu said, and also conveyed Ankara's apprehensions over rising xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment in Europe.

Baerbock was paying her first visit to Türkiye after holding talks in Greece that came with old tensions between the two NATO defence alliance neighbours rising once again.

On Greek propaganda

Cavusoglu called on Germany to be wary of provocations and propaganda by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, insisting Berlin needs to listen to both sides without prejudice.

Arguing that Germany had lost its impartiality, Cavusoglu said: "Germany should keep its balanced attitude regarding the Aegean and East Mediterranean."

The Turkish minister said that turning a blind eye to Greece's human rights abuses is a violation of international law.

"What Greece is doing is unacceptable, stabbing the refugee boats, taking the clothes of refugees, and leaving them to die in cold weather. Nineteen migrants died this year," Cavusoglu said.