Alternating between realist and magical, between novellas and flash-prose, Afghan-American writer Jamil Jan Kochai's latest work shuttles the reader between two polar opposite worlds: Northern California and Eastern Afghanistan.

'The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories' sees Afghans contending with violent histories of diaspora and war, travelling back and forth from Davis, Sacramento and Fremont to Kabul and back to the Afghan province of Logar in the Black Mountains.

Exhibiting all the storytelling skills that made his debut 2019 novel 99 Nights in Logar so popular, Kochai comes to terms with his past, which is embedded in his memory.

Originally from Logar, Afghanistan, Kochai was born in a refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. He says the military occupation in the country has infected almost all aspects of his family's existence: from where they could go and who they could see to what they could become.

And his stories in the latest book include imaginative elements to those experiences; for example, a character tries to rewrite their family history in a video game.

The opening story, 'Playing Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,' told in the second person, follows an Afghan-American teenager, Mirwais, who buys a newly released first-person shooter video game which happens to be set in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

In the game, Mirwais wanders the digital landscape and reaches a village in Logar where his father was based back in the 80s.

Inside the game, he sees his father and uncle (his father's brother).

And in that instance, the game is no longer a game.

It becomes a chance to save his uncle from being killed by Russian soldiers, which is what happened to Mirwais's real life in the story.

It also happened to Kochai's father in real life.