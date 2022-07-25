Türkiye has accused Greece of pushing a boat carrying migrants out of Greek territorial waters and back into Turkish ones.

The defence ministry in Ankara said on Monday that the incident occurred near Rhodes on Sunday, and posted drone footage on social media that showed the coast guard pulling the boat into Turkish waters near the southwestern resort of Marmaris.

The Greek coast guard had no immediate comment.

The footage shows the occupants of one boat attaching a rope from its stern to a small rubber dinghy, which the boat then tows in reverse before detaching from it and moving off.

It was not clear how many people were in the dinghy.

