South Korea plans to lift its decades-long ban on public access to North Korean television, newspapers and other publications as part of its efforts to promote mutual understanding between the rivals.

In a policy report to new President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it will gradually open the door for North Korean broadcasts, media and publications.

It said the move aims to boost mutual understanding, restore the Korean national identity and prepare for a future unification.

Ministry officials said South Korea will start by allowing access to North Korean broadcasts to try to encourage North Korea to take similar steps.

Jeon Young-sun, a research professor at Seoul’s Konkuk University, said North Korea is unlikely to reciprocate because the flow of South Korean culture and media content would pose “a really huge threat to” its authoritarian leadership.

The ministry refused to provide further details, saying the plans are still being discussed with relevant authorities in South Korea.

Relations between the two Koreas remain strained over North Korea’s torrid run of missile tests this year.

Yoon, a conservative, has said he would take a tougher stance on North Korean provocations, though he said he has “an audacious plan” to improve the North's economy if it abandons its nuclear weapons.

READ MORE: South Korea warns of stern retaliation in case of provocation from North