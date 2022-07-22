At least 13 people have been killed in armed clashes between two security forces near the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The fighting "killed 13 people, among them three civilians including a child aged 11, and wounded 30," the ambulance service told news channel Libya al Ahrar on Friday.

Fighting took place in the Ain Zara region overnight between Thursday and Friday between units of the Presidential Council’s security force and the Special Deterrence Force, or RADA.

It later spread into other areas, trapping 60 students in university dormitories until they were rescued, Osama Ali of the ambulance service told Al Ahrar.

Hundreds of women attending wedding ceremonies in the Fornaj district were also trapped.

The Libyan military’s 444 Brigade intervened to stop the fighting and took up positions in several areas where the clashes took place.

A Presidential Council statement called on both sides to cease hostilities, adding that government and military prosecutors will conduct investigations.

