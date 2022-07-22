Türkiye, UN, Russia, Ukraine to soon sign deal to overcome grain issue, Turkish President Erdogan has said.

"We will give good news to the world," Erdogan announced on Friday.

"With the participation of the UN Secretary-General and the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, signatures will be put towards overcoming the problems related to the grain corridor issue, and we will give good news for the world once the agreement is signed," Erdogan said at a mass opening ceremony in Istanbul.

His remarks came ahead of the signing ceremony of the grain shipment agreement set to be held at the Dolmabahce Palace with the participation of Erdogan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and delegations from Russia and Ukraine.

Ankara and the UN have been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports due to the conflict — a move that could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring.

Last week, the sides met in Istanbul, reaching a tentative agreement on the plan. The plan foresees joint controls of ships as they leave and arrive at Black Sea ports and a mechanism to ensure the safety of the transfer routes, Turkish officials said.

A coordination centre for the shipping of exports would be established in Istanbul and would include UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials.

US hails Türkiye's 'diligent work'