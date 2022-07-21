CIA chief William Burns has blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

"The Chinese have a lot of weight to throw around and they can make a very appealing case for their investments," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday.

But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today –– heavily indebted to China –– which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.

"That, I think, ought to be an object lesson to a lot of other players –– not just in the Middle East or South Asia, but around the world –– about having your eyes wide open about those kinds of dealings."

Drowning in debts

China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka –– strategically located in the Indian Ocean and off India, often seen as a rival of Beijing –– and worked closely with former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.