Israel and Morocco have strengthened military ties during meetings between the Israeli army chief and Moroccan defence officials in the kingdom, amid tension with Rabat's rival Algeria.

Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi, who arrived on Monday, met with the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces Belkhir El Farouk, an Israeli army statement said on Tuesday.

He also met with Morocco's minister delegate in charge of defence administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi, and intelligence chief Brahim Hassani, it added.

During the discussions, the Moroccan side noted its "interest in jointly setting up industrial defence projects in Morocco", the kingdom's army chief said in a statement.

"The meetings discussed opportunities for military cooperation, both in exercises and training, as well as in the operational and intelligence fields," a statement said.

It is a first official visit of an Israeli army chief to the North African kingdom.

Normalisation of ties

Morocco cut relations with Israel in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada but re-established ties two decades later in a deal that saw the US recognise Rabat's sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara.