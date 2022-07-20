With the retreat of European empires after the Second World War, one would think that the colonial mindset of taking from smaller countries to support the larger imperial core would likewise be relegated to history.

However, a new study published in The American Naturalist by an international team of researchers shows how the legacy of colonialism remains deeply entrenched within scientific practice across the Caribbean archipelago.

The authors note that a colonial mentality in science, which does not account for the ways humans have interacted with and altered the Caribbean environment for centuries, skews our understanding of these systems. Additionally, the lack of local involvement in research and the extraction of natural history specimens has come at the expense of former colonies and occupied lands.

“I hope our study encourages more people to think about the impacts of their research and research practices, and to be more involved in the communities they are doing research in,” Melissa Kemp, assistant professor of integrative biology at the University of Texas-Austin and one of the study’s senior authors, saidin a press release.

One of the concerns highlighted by the study is that scientists have been inclined to view the Caribbean islands as a natural laboratory to test hypotheses in ecology and evolutionary biology – a pristine region largely unaltered by humans – even though indigenous communities inhabited the islands for thousands of years before colonialism arrived.

A second concern is that field research in the Caribbean has traditionally excluded native researchers or collaborators, making it challenging for local scientists to advance their careers. It also means that research questions important to local communities are likely to be neglected, thereby diminishing the ability of science to solve local problems.

The solution the authors say is to involve locals in all phases of research.

“There is this term we use called ‘helicopter science’, where you have people come in, get what they need and go out, and there’s no local involvement,” Kemp said. “We can do better. We can involve the community in the work we’re doing so that they’re aware of the process, why we’re doing it and what’s important about it. We can ask what’s important to them and what questions they hope our research can answer.”

“We wanted to provide a solutions-based approach,” said lead author Ryan Mohammed, a Trinidadian biologist and postdoctoral research associate at Massachusetts’ Williams College. “We want to encourage foreign scientists to incorporate local people and knowledge into their research and try to provide avenues for local scientists to springboard their scientific careers.”

Another concern for Caribbean researchers trying to piece together the natural history of the archipelago’s 7,000-plus islands is a lack of access to specimens.