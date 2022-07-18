Four people, including a gunman, have been killed at a mall in Indiana state after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot him, US police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were wounded, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 pm [local time] for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

Yet another shooting

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.