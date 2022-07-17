The Indian government's Covid-19 vaccinations have hit two billion, with booster doses underway for all adults, as daily infections hit four-month high, according to official data.

Health ministry data also showed on Sunday the Covid death toll at 525,709, with 49 deaths recorded overnight.

New cases rose 20,528 over the past 24 hours, the highest since February 20, data compiled by Reuters showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the vaccination milestone, celebrating the world's largest and longest-running inoculation campaign, which began last year.

"India creates history again!" Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister has faced allegations from the opposition of mishandling the pandemic that experts claim killed millions.

The government rejects the claims.