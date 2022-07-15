Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, announced his resignation on Thursday after one of the parties in his national unity government refused to back him in a confidence vote on a controversial cost-of-living bill.

The move has thrust Italy, which has been struggling to recover from the economic hit of the pandemic, into uncertainty as it opens up the possibility of early elections.

“The parliamentary majority that supported the government no longer,” Draghi said on Thursday.

President Sergio Mattarella did not accept the prime minister’s resignation and asked him to address parliament next Wednesday. It is likely, analysts say, that there will be a confidence vote after his speech.

His resignation could set the stage for early elections that could take place as early as October. The next election is due in spring 2023.

EU-friendly prime minister

The former European Central Bank chief had been hand-picked by Mattarella to lead a national unity government in February 2021, tasked with leading Italy on a path to economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis. He implemented a series of reforms in exchange for EU pandemic recovery funds.

Parties from the centre-left Democratic Party to the far-right League rallied behind the new prime minister at the time, as did most Italian newspaper and the international press. The financial markets saw him as a guardian of stability, and regained confidence in the country’s economy despite its spiralling public debt, which by then had reached more than 150 percent of GDP.

But the Italy’s borrowing costs have been rising nonetheless during Draghi’s 17-month tenure.

"This shows I'm not a shield against all events. I'm a human being, and so things happen," he recently told reporters.

Already on Friday, the pollical turmoil was putting pressure on the Italian stock market.