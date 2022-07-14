WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rival gangs in 'battlefield' Haiti suburb kill dozens
"At least 89 people were killed and 16 others are missing," says a human rights group, while aid agencies report seeing burned and rotting corpses in impoverished suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince.
Rival gangs in 'battlefield' Haiti suburb kill dozens
Soaring prices, food and fuel shortages and rampant gang violence are accelerating a brutal downward spiral in the security situation in the Haitian capital. / AP
July 14, 2022

A week of clashes between rival gangs in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has left at least 89 people dead, a human rights group said.

"At least 89 people were killed and 16 others are missing," the National Human Rights Defense Network said in a statement on Wednesday.

The violence erupted on July 7 between two rival factions in an impoverished and densely populated suburb of Port-au-Prince.

The fresh violence, coupled with soaring food prices and fuel shortages all add to a brutal downward spiral in the security situation in the city.

READ MORE: Haiti gang violence leaves dozens dead

'It's a real battlefield'International humanitarian organisations have struggled to deliver crucial food supplies to the affected areas as well as to provide medical care to the victims.

Mumuza Muhindo, head of the local mission of Doctors Without Borders, on Wednesday urged all combatants to allow medics to safely access Brooklyn, an area of Cite Soleil most affected by the violence.

Muhindo said his colleagues have seen burned and rotting corpses along a road leading to that neighborhood.

"It's a real battlefield," Muhindo said. "It's impossible to estimate how many people have been killed."

Recommended

READ MORE: UN: Dozens killed in recent Haiti gang fight

Spiking violence

Gang violence has spiked since president Jovenel Moise was assassinated a year ago in a night-time raid, creating a political vacuum and leading criminal groups to expand their control of the country's territory.

Rights activists in May said that clashes between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs had left 148 people dead, some of whom were hacked to death with machetes or died when their homes were set on fire.

Haiti on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of Moise's murder as the country's judicial authorities have yet to charge anyone in the brazen assassination.

Kidnappings have increased since then and much of the country is now governed by gangs.

READ MORE:Gangs of Haiti: Why are they so powerful?

READ MORE: UN: Dozens killed in recent Haiti gang fight

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing