Tanzania has dispatched a team of doctors and health experts to investigate a mysterious disease that has claimed the lives of three people.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, headaches, fatigue and nosebleeds, the government's chief medical officer Aifello Sichalwe said in a statement on Wednesday.

So far, 13 cases have been reported in the southeastern region of Lindi, including the three people who died.

Sichalwe said the patients had tested negative for Ebola and Marburg, as well as Covid-19.

One of the patients had fully recovered while the others were being isolated, he said.

