Oil prices have fallen as markets worry that aggressive interest rate hikes to stem inflation will spur an economic downturn, further curbing the oil demand.

International benchmark Brent crude on Wednesday was trading at $99.34 per barrel at 0610GMT (9.10AM local time) for a 0.15 percent decrease after the previous session closed at $99.49 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $95.78 per barrel at the same time on Wednesday for a 0.06 percent loss, as the previous session closed at $95.84 a barrel.

Negative pressure on prices