BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Global oil price fall below $100 as recession fears linger
Investors sold oil positions on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes to stem inflation will sharply slow economic activity and hit oil demand.
Global oil price fall below $100 as recession fears linger
American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $95.78 per barrel at 0610GMT on Wednesday. / AP
July 13, 2022

Oil prices have fallen as markets worry that aggressive interest rate hikes to stem inflation will spur an economic downturn, further curbing the oil demand.

International benchmark Brent crude on Wednesday was trading at $99.34 per barrel at 0610GMT (9.10AM local time) for a 0.15 percent decrease after the previous session closed at $99.49 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $95.78 per barrel at the same time on Wednesday for a 0.06 percent loss, as the previous session closed at $95.84 a barrel.

Negative pressure on prices

Recommended

Oil prices continued to fall as central banks' move to aggressively increase interest rates to combat inflation raised fears of a stronger global recession.

Fears of lower global oil demand put negative pressure on prices as central banks worldwide increase interest rates to tame inflation and a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic forces Chinese cities to take drastic action.

Market players are keeping a tight eye on US President Joe Biden's travel to the Middle East, where he is anticipated to urge Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers to increase their oil supply to support price stability. 

READ MORE:Ukraine ripple effect: Why oil prices continue to rise

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting