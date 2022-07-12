Gun battles between rival gangs have killed more than 50 people since Friday near Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, amid a continuing escalation of violence gripping the Caribbean nation.

Shootouts between gangs in the impoverished suburb of Cite Soleil have also left more than 100 people wounded, 50 of them critically, according to mayor Joel Janeus.

"People who were hunkering down during the shootings, the bullets went through their roofs and killed them," Janeus said in a telephone interview on Monday.

"People who are trying to flee the (area), they get hit by bullets."

Gangs have also blocked access to Varreux fuel terminal, Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.

West Indies Group, a Haitian conglomerate that owns the Varreux terminal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.