Erdogan, Pashinyan discuss normalisation of Türkiye, Armenia ties
The two leaders in a phone call expressed their expectations for the immediate implementation of the issues agreed upon during the July 1 talks between their special representatives.
Erdogan also extended his greetings to Pashinyan on the upcoming Vardavar Festival. / AA
July 11, 2022

The Turkish president and Armenian prime minister have spoken over the phone and discussed the normalisation process between their countries.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nikol Pashinyan emphasised the importance they attach to the bilateral normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia, which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region," according to a Turkish presidency statement on Monday.

They also expressed their expectations for the immediate implementation of the issues agreed upon during the July 1 talks of the special representatives of the two countries.

In a Twitter post, Pashinyan said: "We expect early implementation of agreements reached in the meeting of our Special Representatives on July 1."

Erdogan extended his greetings to Pashinyan on the upcoming Vardavar Festival, while the Armenian leader extended his greetings to the Turkish president on the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha.

Normalisation process

Erdogan-Pashinyan phone conversation came a week after Turkish and Armenian envoys in their fourth meeting in Vienna agreed to open the land border between the two countries for citizens of third countries "at the earliest day possible".

The first round of normalisation talks was held in Moscow on January 14, where both parties agreed to continue negotiations without any preconditions.

The Turkish and Armenian envoys met for the second time in Vienna on February 24, and the third meeting was held on May 3 in the same city.

Also, a historic bilateral meeting took place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12.

As part of the efforts, Türkiye and Armenia have also resumed commercial flights as of February 2 after a two-year hiatus.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
