Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius across large parts of Spain and Portugal as the Iberian Peninsula faces a second heat wave in less than a month.

The mercury was to hit 42 degrees Celsius in Spain's southeastern region of Extremadura and 41 degrees in Andalusia, Spain's meteorological agency AEMET said on Monday.

Temperatures in Spain's normally cooler northwestern region of Galicia were predicted to rise above 35C.

"This heatwave really has the potential to be exceptional," said AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

The heat wave began on Sunday and could "last nine or ten days, which would make it one of the three longest heat waves Spain has seen since 1975," he said.

Water reservoirs in Spain stood at 45.3 percent of capacity on Monday, well below the average of 65.7 percent recorded during this period over the past decade.

