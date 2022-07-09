Intense floods have killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless in Pakistan, officials say, as heavy monsoon rains batter the country.

In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters, Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs advisor to the province's chief minister, said on Saturday.

Langove added that eight dams had burst due to the heavy rains.

Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding, he said, adding monsoon rains were continuing.

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two people, including a six-year-old, died and four were injured when their house collapsed due to rain, according to a district official statement.

