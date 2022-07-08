Japan’s influential former leader Shinzo Abe has succumbed to his injuries after being shot at an election campaign event.

Abe sustained injuries on the right side of his neck when a 41-year-old assailant opened fire on him during an event in the city of Nara early on Friday. The former prime minister was treated for over five hours but doctors could not save his life.

Leaders from around the world offered their condolences and condemnations.

United States

President Joe Biden said he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement. "Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.

"The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family."

Former president Barack Obama called Abe "my friend and longtime partner", and said the slain politician was "devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan".

Former president Donald Trump also weighed in, saying the detained assassin "will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly."

Of Abe, Trump said: "he was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed."

Türkiye

“I feel great sadness over the death of my valuable friend Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister, after an armed attack,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

He condemned those behind this “hideous” attack.

Erdogan also conveyed condolences to Abe’s family, loved ones, the Japanese public, and the government.

Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed "outrage and sadness" over the assassination, and said he had ordered three days of national mourning in Brazil.

Bolsonaro called Abe "a brilliant leader and a great friend of Brazil" while sharing a picture alongside him on Twitter and urging "such an unjustifiable cruelty" to be severely punished.

"We stand with Japan," Bolsonaro said. Brazil is home to the world's largest Japanese population outside Japan.

South Korea

The killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is an "unacceptable act of crime", South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said.

"I extend my consolation and condolences to his family and the Japanese people for having lost their longest-serving prime minister and a respected politician," Yoon said in a statement released by his presidential office.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack" on Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe, who died in hospital after being shot at a campaign event.

"Italy is shocked by this terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate," he said in a message of condolence.

Germany