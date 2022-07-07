A Pakistani man who became the youngest climber of one of the world's highest mountains is safe after going missing during an expedition to another peak, an official has said.

Shehroze Kashif scaled K2 at age 19 last year. He and another Pakistani, Fazal Ali, went missing earlier this week after scaling Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest peak.

That prompted the country's military to launch a search for them.

The two climbers scaled Nanga Parbat on Tuesday but apparently encountered trouble while descending.

Nanga Parbat is known as "Killer Mountain" because of its dangerous conditions.

On Thursday, Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told The Associated Press that both the climbers were spotted the previous day.

“They are safe. They are descending on their own," he said. He said the bad weather hampered the rescue mission.

