BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Türkiye’s new oil discovery at Cukurova to produce up to 8M barrels
Türkiye’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez says more drilling is planned at the Cukurova field in the southern Adana province.
Türkiye’s new oil discovery at Cukurova to produce up to 8M barrels
The drilling efforts are part of the government’s plan to reduce dependency on costly energy imports. / AA
July 7, 2022

The quantity of recoverable oil from the Cukurova field in the southern Adana province is expected to reach up to 8 million barrels, Türkiye has said.

Türkiye’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez’s remarks on Thursday came during a visit to the field where Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of $1 billion worth of oil reserves on June 28.

As the Cukurova-1 and Cukurova-2 wells are the shallowest in the country, at a depth of 430 metres and 358 metres, respectively, both investment and production costs will be very low, Donmez explained.

The daily average output from these wells at the early stage of development is 100-120 barrels, but Donmez said the forecast when developed is for around 7.5-8 million barrels of oil from this field, the value of which is approximately $1 billion.

On the success of this economic oil find, Donmez said more drilling is planned in eight wells to bring the total number to 10 by the end of the year.

READ MORE:Türkiye to start transferring gas from Black Sea in early 2023: Erdogan

Recommended

Daily oil production almost doubled

The drilling efforts are part of the government’s plan to reduce dependency on costly energy imports.

Donmez recalled that just four or five years ago, daily oil production by the state company for drilling and exploration, Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) was 37,000 barrels but it has now slightly exceeded 60,000 barrels.

“Over the same period, we have added another 70 million barrels to our total reserves with additional discoveries,” he said.

These additions have helped alleviate oil and gas imports, which are very high at 92 percent for oil and 99 percent for natural gas.

READ MORE:Türkiye's 4th drill ship to start Mediterranean Sea operations next month

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting