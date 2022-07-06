TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport becomes the busiest hub in Europe
The airport sees an average of 1,346 flights daily over the June 29 to July 5 period, according to Eurocontrol.
Istanbul Airport becomes the busiest hub in Europe
The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed. / AA
July 6, 2022

Türkiye's mega Istanbul Airport has seen the largest number of flights in Europe from June 29 to July 5, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed on Wednesday.

The figure was up 6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

The traffic has reached 30,696 flights a day in Europe, a rise of 87 percent from 2019.

Recommended

Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam with 1,266 flights, Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,223 and Frankfurt with 1,156 during the same period.

READ MORE:Istanbul Airport ranked second busiest in the world last year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks