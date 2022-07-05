US Senator Lindsey Graham has said he supports the Biden administration’s decision to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye following a visit to the country.

Graham visited Türkiye over the weekend, where he met with Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday.

In a tweet after the meeting, Graham said he had a “very productive trip” to Türkiye, which, he stressed, is a “member of NATO and a valuable American ally”.

“While we have had a problematic relationship at times, it is imperative Turkey and the US take steps to strengthen the ties between our two nations,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

“I will do all in my power to support the Biden Administration’s decision to sell F-16s to the Turkish Air Force,” he said.

