British military authorities are trying to find out who hacked the army's social media accounts over the weekend, flooding them with cryptocurrency videos and posts related to collectible electronic art.

The investigation was launched after authorised content on the army’s YouTube account was replaced on Sunday with a video feed promoting cryptocurrencies that included images of billionaire Elon Musk.

The Army’s Twitter account retweeted a number of posts about non-fungible tokens, unique digital images that can be bought and sold but have no physical counterpart.

"Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed,’’ the army said in a tweet posted after the Twitter account was restored on Sunday.

"We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us, and normal service will now resume."

READ MORE: British foreign secretary visits Türkiye, discusses ‘deepening cooperation’