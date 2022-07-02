Uzbekistan has announced a month-long state of emergency in the protest-hit autonomous region of Karakalpakstan.

Saturday's decree was signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after demonstrations concerning the government's proposed constitutional amendments over the region’s autonomous status.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press secretary Sherzod Asadov wrote on Telegram that the state of emergency in the Republic of Karakalpakstan would run from just after midnight on Sunday to August 2.

The measure was being taken to "ensure the safety of citizens, protect their rights and freedoms (and) restore law and order" in the territory, the statement added.