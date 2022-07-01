Swiss firm Barry Callebaut says no salmonella-contaminated chocolate has been shipped to clients, after acknowledging production halt at the world's largest chocolate factory in Belgium.

"Based on internal investigation, Barry Callebaut confirms that no chocolate products affected by the salmonella-positive production lot in Wieze, Belgium, entered the retail food chain," the company said in a statement on Friday.

It added that following the completion of analyses all chocolate production lines at the Wieze factory will be cleaned and disinfected before resuming production.

Swiss group Barry Callebaut is the world's largest supplier of cocoa and chocolate products to the food industry, supplying companies such as Hershey, Mondelez, Nestle and Unilever.

Contamination sparks scare

The company said on Thursday that production had been halted on Monday after the contamination was discovered.