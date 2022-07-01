Türkiye has legitimate concerns about terrorism, the Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, telling media at the NATO summit that Ankara "paid a heavy price".

"Türkiye has some reasonable concerns when it comes to the issue of terrorism perpetrated by Kurdish [PKK/YPG] organisations. Türkiye has paid a heavy price for such terrorist acts," Mitsotakis told a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday.

"This is something we have no difficulty recognising," he said, referring to a memorandum signed by Türkiye's, Sweden and Finland in which the Nordic countries pledged to address Ankara's terrorism concerns and lift an arms embargo on the important NATO country.

PKK has continuously attacked Turkish forces and civilians for more than 35 years, claiming over 40,000 lives. Its Syrian offshoot, YPG, also targets Turkish forces and locals. Ankara has launched several operations to target all terror groups in northern Syria in recent years.

EU and NATO members have declared PKK a terrorist organisation but Athens has come under fire for harbouring members of the group.

Türkiye-Greece 'must talk'

On bilateral ties, Mitsotakis said Greece and Türkiye must keep talking to resolve their issues.

"We must meet, we must talk," he said, referring to Erdogan.

"We must deal with our differences in a civilised manner, in a framework of good neighbourly relations and with international law as the sole point of reference. There is no other framework on which we can rely to resolve our differences."