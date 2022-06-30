WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN to look for alternatives to push talks stalled between Libyan rivals
Libyan legislative leaders have quit talks in Geneva on a constitution and elections without reaching a deal, pausing diplomacy to resolve a standoff that has imperilled a two-year peace process.
UN to look for alternatives to push talks stalled between Libyan rivals
The talks between the House of Representatives and High State Council legislative bodies were aimed at agreeing a constitutional basis and interim arrangements for elections that were originally scheduled for December 2021. / Reuters
June 30, 2022

The UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, has said she will recommend alternative ways to move stalled talks in light of continued differences between rival groups.

Williams said on Thursday despite some progress in talks, "disagreement persists on the eligibility requirements for the candidates in the first presidential elections".

Williams made the remarks in a statement following a meeting in Geneva between the presidents of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri.

The envoy urged both "to overcome the pending disagreement as soon as possible," and stressed maintaining "calm and stability" in Libya.

"The United Nations' good offices will remain available to provide all support necessary to reach a sound agreement that meets the aspirations of the Libyan people," she said.

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

Recommended

UN-sponsored talks were held in Egypt last week to reach a consensus on the constitutional framework to hold long-awaited elections.

Libyans are still waiting for elections to take place in hopes that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict that have plagued the oil-rich country.

READ MORE: Libya’s rivals fail to reach deal in election negotiations: UN

READ MORE: UN-sponsored talks on Libya elections resume in Egypt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing