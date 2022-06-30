With the recent market collapse showcasing how volatile the unregulated world of cryptocurrencies is, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) offer a more stable monetary solution, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

BIS, an association of the world’s major central banks, laid out a blueprint for the future of the global monetary system in its annual report released on Tuesday.

Crypto’s security risks, high fees and scalability issues, including its “unregulated intermediaries that pose financial risks,” are growing concerns in today’s financial system, BIS said.

“The crypto universe lacks a nominal anchor, which it tries to import, imperfectly, through stablecoins,” the report said. “These structural shortcomings are unlikely to be amenable to technical fixes alone. This is because they reflect the inherent limitations of a [decentralised] system built on permissionless blockchains.”

Stablecoins – cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of assets like sovereign currencies – are the crypto world’s solution for such an anchor, Hyun Song Shin, an economic advisor and head of research at BIS, said in a press statement, adding that stablecoins attempt to “piggyback on the stability of real money issued by central banks.”

While some of crypto’s underlying technical features like programmability and tokenisation can be useful, it falls short of providing a viable monetary alternative.

“The crypto sector provides a glimpse of promising technological possibilities, but it cannot [fulfill] all the high-level goals of a digital monetary system,” BIS said.

Decentralised finance (DeFi) in particular “poses risks related to investors’ high leverage, liquidity mismatches, the lack of shock-absorbing capacity and the built-in connectedness of the ecosystem.”

BIS notes DeFi’s key feature of decentralisation “struggles to live up to its promise,” and that DeFi platforms require a degree of centralisation to “ensure they can adapt to unforeseen events.”

“Our broad conclusion is captured in the motto, ‘Anything that crypto can do, CBDCs can do better,’” Shin said.