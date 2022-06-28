Türkiye has urged its NATO allies to show sensitivity in the fight against terrorism.

"The feeling that some of our NATO allies are not on our side in the fight against terrorism severely harms NATO's image in the eyes of the Turkish nation," Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stressed on Tuesday.

Altun addressed the participants via video message at the "NATO from Regional to Global: Dialogue, Enlargement and Unity" panel hosted by the Directorate of Communications in the Spanish capital Madrid before the NATO Summit.

"As the NATO member that has suffered the greatest number of terrorist attacks, we expect the Alliance and our allies to show the necessary sensitivity in the fight against terrorism," he said.

