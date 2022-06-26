Thousands affected by a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan are in need of clean water and food and are at risk of disease, the Afghan health ministry has warned.

"The people are extremely needy for food and clean water," Afghanistan's health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said on Sunday.

He added that officials had managed medicines for now but handling those who had lost their homes would be a challenge.

"We ask the international community, humanitarian organisations to help us for food and medicine, the survivor might catch diseases because they don’t have proper houses and shelters for living," he said.

At least 1,000 people were killed, 2,000 injured and 10,000 homes destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake, after which the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) warned that cholera outbreaks in the aftermath are of particular and serious concern.

READ MORE: Afghan quake survivors suffer as aid hampered by floods

'Everything is under rubble'